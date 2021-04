BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - An early morning fire in a Baton Rouge neighborhood is the work of an arsonist, fire officials said.

The blaze broke out Tuesday on East Washington Street, WBRZ-TV reported.

Baton Rouge fire officials say they had it under control around 7 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.