President Biden on Tuesday will tell states to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults by April 19, moving up his deadline for widespread eligibility by nearly two weeks.

The president will also celebrate the administration of 150 million shots during his tenure, a White House aide confirmed to The Washington Times.

Mr. Biden previously ordered states to fling open eligibility by May 1, as supply improves, but many states have gotten there and only a handful planned to wait until next month.

Local leaders started to fall in line ahead of Mr. Biden’s speech Tuesday from the State Dining Room of the White House.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser late Monday announced she was expanding eligibility to all residents 16 and older on April 19.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for persons 16 and older, while the Moderna version and one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson are approved for recipients 18 and older.

The supply of the shots is gradually ramping up, allowing governors to loosen rules after months of methodically moving through age groups, essential workers or the medically frail.

Vaccine development began under former President Donald Trump through his “Operation Warp Speed.”

Experts credit the former president with placing bets on multiple vaccine candidates that use different platforms and putting the right conditions and funding in place to test and manufacture the shots at the same time, so they’d be ready in less than a year.

Mr. Biden frequently touts his role in taking those shots and expanding the range of avenues for getting them into arms.

Nearly a third of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a vaccine and nearly one in five Americans are fully vaccinated, including a majority of seniors.

