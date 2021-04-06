AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A bill that would require Maine to conduct post-election audits has been endorsed by a legislative committee even though there has been no evidence of inaccurate election results in the state.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Nicole Grohoski, D-Ellsworth, follows a 2020 election cycle that saw record turnout along with baseless claims of election fraud by former President Donald Trump.

Maine has always trumpeted its accurate elections, but the state’s top election official supports the audits, the Portland Press Herald reported.

“At its heart, this bill is about promoting ongoing election integrity and public confidence in our elections,” Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said. “It’s not about what we’re not doing. Maine elections are well run. It’s about what we can do in the future to prevent problems before they occur.”

Grohoski said her bill would create a system of checks and balances to build on Maine’s already strong election system.

“Public confidence in our elections is of the utmost importance and must be earned, not taken for granted,” she said.

It won the backing of the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee on Monday. Nationwide, 34 states conduct post-election audits.

