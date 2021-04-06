The U.S. Capitol Police officer killed in the line of duty during last week’s car attack will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda next week, congressional leaders announced Tuesday.

William “Billy” Evans, 41, was killed Friday when a vehicle rammed into him and another officer at a barricade near the Capitol complex. The driver, Noah Green, was shot to death by police, officials said.



Officer Evans will lie in honor on April 13, according to an announcement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat.



“The United States Congress joins all Americans in mourning the tragic death of one of our Capitol Police heroes, Officer Billy Evans,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “In giving his life to protect our Capitol and our country, Officer Evans became a martyr for our democracy. On behalf of the entire Congress, we are profoundly grateful.”

Officer Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police, will also be honored in a tribute ceremony shortly after his remains arrive at the Capitol next Tuesday. A viewing period for members of the Capitol Police and members of Congress will follow the ceremony.

Officer Evans is the second Capitol Police officer to lie in honor this year. Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died after tangling with rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection, was given the same tribute.

