D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced that all residents age 16 and older will become eligible for the coronavirus vaccine on April 19.

The mayor tweeted the update Monday night and urged people to pre-register for an appointment.

The District is currently in Phase 1C Tier 2 of its vaccination distribution plan, which includes employees in non-public transit transportation, delivery services and media.

Health department data as of Tuesday show 23% of the city’s more than 700,000 residents are partially or fully vaccinated.

Miss Bowser’s announcement comes as President Biden is set to direct states on Tuesday to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all adults by April 19, two weeks earlier than his previous eligibility deadline.

The president also will celebrate the administration of 150 million shots during his tenure, a White House aide confirmed to The Washington Times.

• Tom Howell Jr. contributed to this story.

