Homeland Security has removed the press release announcing the arrest of two Yemeni men on the terrorist watch list.

The release was posted Monday, but by Tuesday morning it was no longer available. An archived version is still available at the Internet Archive.

The deletion sparked questions on Capitol Hill.

“Why did you take down your previously public tweet & press release announcing that two people on the terror watch list were apprehended exploiting President Biden’s open border policies?” demanded the Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee.

“Transparency in name alone is not transparency,” said the Republicans, who are led by ranking member Rep. John Katko.

