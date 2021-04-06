The top Republicans on two powerful Senate committees Tuesday demanded the Secret Secret answer questions surrounding a bizarre incident in which Hunter Biden’s gun went missing after being thrown in the trash in Delaware.



Sens. Charles Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin sent a letter to Secret Service Director James M. Murray for additional information about the agency’s involvement.



Media reports surfaced last month saying agents may have attempted to intervene on behalf of President Biden and his son when the incident purportedly happened in 2018 and they were no longer protecting the Biden family.



But the Secret Service said they have no record that agents attempted to assist Hunter Biden in locating the gun.



Mr. Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Mr. Johnson, the top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, say they want more answers.



“It would seem particularly unusual and inappropriate if any individuals connected with the Secret Service were involved in light of your office’s acknowledgement that the ‘Secret Service did not provide any protection to any member of the Biden family in 2018,’” the senators wrote.



Members of the Secret Service attempted to retrieve gun paperwork from a gun store in Wilmington, Delaware, in October 2018 after the firearm owned by Hunter Biden went missing, Politico reported last month.



According to the Politico report, Hunter Biden’s sister-in-law Hallie — who started a romantic relationship with him after Beau Biden, her husband and Hunter’s brother, died in 2015 — threw the weapon in a trash can near a Wilmington grocery store.



After Hallie told him about it, Hunter Biden instructed her to retrieve it, but it was no longer in the trash.



In an interview that aired Monday on “CBS This Morning,” Hunter Biden said he had “no idea” the Secret Service was looking for the gun paperwork.



But text messages from January 2019 obtained by the New York Post tell a different story. The messages sent by the president’s son detail the incident and specifically mention the Secret Service became involved.



“Then when the police the FBI the secret service came on the scene she said she took it from me because she was scared I would harm myself due to my drug and alcohol problem and our volatile relationship and she was afraid for the kids,” he purportedly wrote.



Mr. Grassley and Mr. Johnson say the Secret Service failed to provide their questions about the incident. They asked for a detailed explanation about whether the agency communicated with any current or personal that may have been involved in the incident.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.