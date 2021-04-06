MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) - A gunman shot a man and woman to death at a Southern California restaurant in an apparently targeted attack and then fled, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers called to Music BBQ Bar in Monterey Park on Monday found both victims with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso and both were pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“It appears the suspect knew and specifically targeted the victims,” it said. “This incident does not appear to be a random act of violence.”

The two victims and the suspect, a man in his late 30s or early 40s, were all described as Asian but no names were released.

Sheriff’s homicide bureau Lt. Charles Calderero said the shooting did not appear to be a hate crime.

