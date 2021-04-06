MARSHALL, Mich. (AP) - A hit-and-run driver has injured three children in southern Michigan.

A Chevy Equinox SUV left the roadway about 3:45 p.m. Monday in Marshall and struck three siblings who had been riding their bicycles, state police said in a release.

Two 14-year-olds and a 7-year-old were hospitalized.

Police said the silver Equinox should have extensive damage to the right front and right side of the vehicle, including a missing passenger side headlight and missing passenger mirror.

The vehicle’s front bumper cover also was dragged along the roadway as the SUV was driven away.

Marshall is southeast of Grand Rapids.

