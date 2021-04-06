Looks like the drama of migrant caravans, unaccompanied children in crowded shelter facilities and the allure of petulant political scuffles over immigration issues have lost their charm for the fickle press. Journalists appear to be trudging along in another direction, poised to find another source of news, buzz and public attention.

“You can’t say that the national news media refused to cover the border crisis; they brought their cameras, the talking heads argued about whose fault it was, and the Biden administration took its lumps. But as you’ve probably noticed in our modern era, after a few days, the media move like a herd on to the next story or controversy, whether or not the first story or controversy gets resolved,” writes Jim Geraghty, a National Review columnist.

The attention of the press now turns to a certain lawmaker from Florida, as well as the governor of the Sunshine State — among other things.

“In the case of the border crisis, the coverage has waned, but the massive numbers of migrants, both adults and children, are still attempting to cross over each day. In the past week or so, the Georgia voting law, the scandals of Rep. Matt Gaetz, and the ‘60 Minutes’ hit piece on Gov. Ron DeSantis overtook the border in the news cycle,” Mr. Geraghty continued.

“All of those are legitimate news stories, but it worked out well for the Biden administration that they fumbled this issue terribly, tried to gaslight people into believing nothing had changed, offered a series of unconvincing excuses, and then most of the public’s attention moved on to other topics. Yes, the Biden administration has lousy poll numbers on this issue. But it’s not worried yet,” the columnist added.

SOME HELP FROM THE NORTH

The great state of Maine is sending border patrol agents to assist with the surge of migrants at the southern U.S. border advises WABI, a CBS affiliate in Bangor, Maine.

“Agents from the Houlton Sector are being temporarily deployed to the southwest border area of operation, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The agency would not provide exact numbers or locations for where the agents are headed. A spokesman did say however that more than 300 agents will be deployed primarily from northern and coastal sectors,” the station reported Tuesday.

The Houlton Station, by the way, is one of six U.S. Border Patrol stations in Maine. The Houlton Station’s total area of responsibility spans 5,509 square miles — 90% are forested, 10% are agricultural. The station also minds 98 miles of the international border with the Canadian Province of New Brunswick — 39 miles are a land boundary, and 59 miles are a water boundary.

BIDEN CATCHES BLAME FOR THE BORDER

What? Could the honeymoon be over already?

President Biden is catching some noticeable blame for the ongoing woes along the southern U.S. border, escalating after Mr. Biden jettisoned immigration protocols set in place by former President Donald Trump. But they are gone, and the migrant arrivals at this time are virtually nonstop. The U.S. citizenry has noticed.

“A plurality of voters say the Biden administration is more responsible than the Trump administration for the current situation at the U.S.-Mexico border,” reports a new Hill-HarrisX poll released Tuesday.

It found that 44% of registered U.S. voters in the March 24-26 survey agreed that “President Biden bears responsibility for the migrant surge at the border.”

Another 28% faulted Mr. Trump while 20 said both administrations are equally responsible, and 7% said neither is responsible.

From the partisan breakdown, 73% of Republicans and 38% of independents said the burden is on Mr. Biden and his administration: 46% of Democrats said the onus is on the Trump administration.

Regardless of whose fault it may be, the U.S. is on track to receive a record 2 million migrants or more this fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30 — this according to a CNN estimate. The Hill-HarrisX poll of 1,882 registered U.S. voters was conducted March 24-26.

A NEW CONCEPT IN CULTURE

Those who are repelled by entertainment programming these days have a new outlet to consider. That would be the content produced by Angel Studios, a new online movie and TV studio platform that vows to put “the power of Hollywood into the hands of everyday Americans” through some strategic crowdfunding.

The driving idea is to pair up creative teams with intensely interested viewers “to come together and make content” that the audience actually wants. Find their outreach at AngelStudios.com.

The Utah-based organization has produced such original series as “The Chosen,” a chronicle of the life of Jesus Christ made possible by $10 million in crowdfunding from an audience that had its own stake in the production. Next up is “The Tuttle Twins,” children’s programming based on a million-seller book series of the same name. The organization is on a mission to teach the younger set how to “stand up for freedom” — and become privy to America’s founding principles and values. The first “Tuttle Twins” series drew close to 3,000 investors.

“The demand for this show has surpassed our wildest expectations, and we are moving production along as fast as possible to get an episode out to kids this summer. In our latest funding round, we’re aiming to raise enough to fully fund Season 1, and then we’ll look toward the next season,” says Daniel Harmon, the “showrunner” — or chief creative force behind the project.

Curious about all this? Visit TuttleTwinsTV.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 32% of U.S. adults say the economy is “getting worse”; 51% of Republicans, 38% of independents and 13% of Democrats agree.

• 28% of U.S. adults overall say the economy is “about the same”; 28% of Republicans, 27% of independents and 30% of Democrats agree.

• 23% overall say the economy is “getting better”; 11% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 40% of Democrats agree.

• 17% overall are “not sure” about the state of the economy; 9% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 17% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted March 27-30.

