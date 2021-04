MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 4-year-old boy in Tennessee, the U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday.

Terrell J. Woods was arrested in Memphis, the Marshals Service said in a news release.

The boy was shot in a vehicle on Saturday. His name was not released.

It was not known whether Woods was represented by a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

