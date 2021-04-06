MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - A man wanted in the fatal shooting last week of another man in Mason City has been arrested in Algona, police said.

Benjamin Gonzalez, 38, of Mason City, was arrested Monday in Algona following a brief foot chase and standoff, police said. His arrest came four days after a warrant was issued for him in the Wednesday shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Creviston, of Mason City.

Mason City officers responded to a call of a shooting late Wednesday night and found Creviston suffering from gunshot wounds. Creviston was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Gonzalez has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting. He is being held on $1 million cash bond at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

