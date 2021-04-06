DENVER — Major League Baseball reportedly plans to relocate the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver, sending the Midsummer Classic from a majority-Black metropolis to an overwhelmingly White city in the name of social justice.



MLB commissioner Rob Manfred pulled the All-Star Game out of Atlanta on Friday over the Democratic outcry over the state’s newly passed election law, which President Biden said “makes Jim Crow look like Jim eagle,” but whether Denver is the more woke choice depends on a host of factors.



The biggest difference between the two venues may be race: According to the 2019 U.S. Census update, Denver has a relatively small Black population at 9.8%, while Whites make up the overwhelming majority at 80.9%.



Atlanta, on the other hand, is 51% Black and 40.9% White, based on the same metric, and minority-owned businesses are likely to bear the brunt of the estimated $100 million financial hit from the loss of the game.



The Associated Press and other news outlets reported that the MLB plans to announce Tuesday that it will move the All-Star Game from Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, to Coors Field, where the Colorado Rockies play ball.



Another major distinction: Colorado is a true-blue Democratic state, led by Gov. Jared Polis and the Democrat-controlled state legislature, while red-state Georgia is headed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and the GOP-led House and Senate.

Katrina Pierson, national spokesperson for the Trump 2020 campaign, tweeted that the MLB is “so woke that they took the All Star game from one of the largest minority communities in America and gave it to a rich white community in a less diverse state.”



Colorado is one of four states with all mail-in balloting, along with Oregon, Washington and Utah, but the state does require would-be voters to produce state-approved identification to vote, as does the newly passed Georgia law.



Former Colorado Secretary of State Scott Gessler pointed out that the Georgia Election Integrity Act includes several expanded-access features not found in the Rockies, including early voting on Saturday and Sunday.



“Colorado does not allow in-person early voting on the weekend, which Georgia does,” said Mr. Gessler in an email. “So in that manner Georgia allows more opportunity for early voting. It’s a mixed bag, to call Colorado or Georgia ‘superior.’”

So let me get this straight,



The MLB is so woke that they took the All Star game from one of the largest minority communities in America and gave it to a rich white community in a less diverse state? A state that has #VoterID laws? Got it! #cancelculture https://t.co/sAJCqqtjfi — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) April 6, 2021



The Georgia law has been criticized for banning operatives from distributing food and water to voters within 150 feet of the polling entrance, but Colorado prohibits electioneering within 100 feet of a polling place or drop box.



Colorado campaign workers may offer voters water and snacks, but they “may NOT campaign or wear any apparel or accessories bearing the name or image of a candidate, political party, or ballot measure if they operate within 100 feet of the polling place,” according to the Secretary of State’s website.



The Republican Gessler opined that “moving the all-star game really has nothing to do with the substance of Georgia’s election laws.”



“It’s all virtue signaling and taking political sides,” Mr. Gessler said. “If the MLB were sincere, it would compare Georgia to other states (many of which have stricter voting requirements) and it would certainly agree to boycott China — where there is no voting, at all.”



Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, made the same point Monday, telling Mr. Manfred in a letter that if he wanted to avoid hypocrisy, he should also exit the league’s business relationships with China and Cuba, both one-party communist states without free elections.



“I am under no illusion that Major League Baseball will sacrifice business revenue on behalf of its alleged corporate values,” said Mr. Rubio. “Similarly, I am under no illusion you intend to resign as a member from Augusta National Golf Club. To do so would require a personal sacrifice, as opposed to the woke corporate virtue signaling of moving the All Star Game from Atlanta.”



Mr. Gessler also predicted that MLB will see far fewer conservative fans at this year’s All-Star Game, scheduled for Tuesday, July 13. The July 11-13 draft was also pulled from Atlanta.



“[V]ery few Republicans will attend, and a LOT more Democrats will attend,” he said. “The MLB has relinquished its title as America’s pastime.”



Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.