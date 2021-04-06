A 38-year-old Navy medic is dead after shooting two victims Tuesday morning at a business park in Frederick, Maryland, according to authorities.

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said during a press conference that his department received a call at about 8:20 a.m. of an active shooter at Riverside Tech Park.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were flown by helicopter to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, police received a tip that the shooter, a 38-year-old man, had traveled to the nearby Fort Detrick Army base. He was shot by personnel on the base and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Navy tweeted that the shooter was a hospital corpsman.

Chief Lando said both victims were currently in critical condition. Police also received additional assistance from the FBI Baltimore Field Office, he said.

The department is set to provide another update on the situation during a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.