BATH, Maine (AP) - Navy Secretary Thomas Harker is touring a private shipbuilder and a public submarine overhaul and repair yard in Maine on Tuesday.

Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine are joining the secretary who’ll participate in the keel-laying ceremony at the Bath Iron Works for the future USS Harvey Barnum Jr., an Alreigh Burke-class destroyer.

The keel-laying ceremony, which marks the start of construction, harkens to the days of sailing vessels when construction began with a keel upon which the ship is built.

Harker is also meeting with leaders and employees and tour the facilities before heading to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to do the same.

