OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday announced the appointment of a Norman investment executive to the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents.

If approved by the state Senate, Rick Nagel, 49, would replace Regent Gary Pierson and serve a seven-year term expiring in 2028.

Nagel holds a bachelor-of-science degree in environmental science from OU and is CEO and managing partner of Oklahoma City-based Acorn Growth Companies.

Acorn is an equity firm that invests in aerospace, defense, intelligence and space companies.

Pierson was appointed to the board in 2019 to fill the unexpired term of Regent Billy Wayne Burgess Jr., who had died.

