PHOENIX (AP) - A suspect remained at large after three adults were shot and wounded Tuesday near an argument in an area near downtown Phoenix, police said.

One man was seriously wounded and a man and a woman had injuries that weren’t life-threatening, said Sgt. Ann Justus, a Police Department spokeswoman.

Justus did not immediately release information about the reported argument or the suspect but said investigators had a description and that no gun was found at the scene.

No identities were released and no additional information was immediately available.

Several facilities serving homeless people are located in the area where the shootings occurred. It’s located between the State Capitol and the heart of downtown.

