KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City identified a man shot and killed in the city’s Citadel neighborhood over the weekend.

Officers called to the area just before 9 p.m. Saturday found 25-year-old Darryl King critically injured from gunshot wounds, police said. King was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not released details on what may have led to the shooting and had not announced any arrests in the case by Tuesday morning. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives or call the Tips Hotline.

