PHOENIX (AP) - An armed robbery suspect is dead after being shot by a police officer in west Phoenix, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect was at a gas station about 8 p.m. Saturday when officers arrived on the scene.

The suspect allegedly tried to rob multiple people at gunpoint, police said.

Police chased the suspect into a restaurant, but he ignored commands to drop his gun and surrender.

Investigators said the suspect pointed a gun at the officer, who then shot the man.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police have yet to release the suspect’s name or age.

They said the investigation into the fatal shooting was ongoing.

