Former President Donald Trump called Tuesday for a boycott of “woke companies” that oppose stricter voter ID laws that critics argue suppress voter turnout.

Mr. Trump also downplayed the blowback that Gov. Brian Kemp and GOP officials in Georgia have faced over a new election law, calling it a “watered-down” version of what was needed and saying Republicans are getting pushed around by Democrats in the state.

“Boycott all of the woke companies that don’t want Voter I.D. and Free and Fair Elections,” Mr. Trump said in a statement.

Mr. Trump said the new law in Georgia is too little too late, reiterating his claim that the 2020 presidential race was stolen from him, including in Georgia.

“Too bad the desperately needed election reforms in Georgia didn’t go further, as their originally approved Bill did, but the Governor and Lt. Governor would not go for it,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump has been highly critical of Mr. Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for not going along with his charge that massive voter fraud and shady actors tipped the election in Georgia.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.