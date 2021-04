Two people have been shot and a suspect is “down” in an active shooter situation Tuesday morning in Frederick, Maryland.

Frederick police said on their Twitter account that they responded to an active shooter in the 8400 block of Progress Drive, a neighborhood with several office buildings.

“Currently there are two victims and one suspect is down,” police said. They asked people to stay away from the area.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.