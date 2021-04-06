RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont teen has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge that police say was the result of “showboating” with a handgun.

Kahliq Richardson, 18, appeared in Rutland criminal court Monday in connection to the death of Jonah Pandiani, 19, the Rutland Herald reported.

The charge carries a mandatory minimum of one year and a maximum of 15 years in prison.

“I don’t really think the state has given much consideration to options,” defense attorney Robert Kaplan said.

Authorities say Richardson turned himself in on April 3 and admitted to Rutland police that he was high on crack cocaine when Pandiani asked to see the gun. He told authorities the gun fired as he was handing it to Pandiani.

An affidavit described a video posted to Snapchat showing Richardson “flashing the gun around in a mirror.”

Judge Fenster released Richardson to his parents with a curfew, allowing for medical attention and therapy.

