NEW YORK (AP) - A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Bronx, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Monday on University Place in the Highbridge neighborhood, a police spokesperson said. A 37-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were sitting in a Bentley when a black sedan pulled next to them and someone in the sedan fired several shots into the Bentley, police said.

The woman was shot in the neck and torso, police said. The man was shot in the leg. Both were taken to Lincoln Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. Her name was not immediately released.

The man was in stable condition at the hospital Tuesday, police said. No arrests have been made.

