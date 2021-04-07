ST. LOUIS (AP) - A teenager has died and another was hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting north of St. Louis, police said.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in a residential area in St. Louis County, and officers sent to the scene found evidence of a shooting, but no victims, St. Louis County Police said in a news release.

Minutes later, police were called to a gas station, where a vehicle had pulled up carrying four people. Two of the passengers had been shot. Police said the two were taken to a nearby hospital, were 17-year-old Damaurion Williams, of St. Louis, was pronounced dead. The other victim, also a 17-year-old male, remained hospitalized Wednesday with critical injuries.

Police had not announced any arrests in the shooting by midday Wednesday.

