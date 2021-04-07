Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said Wednesday that the “wokeness” dictated by politically correct culture poses a graver threat to America than foreign adversaries.

“Wokeness is sort of the product of political correctness, and I don’t even understand how people who think logically can not see through what’s being done to divide us,” Mr. Carson told Andy Parks at The Washington Times. “We can’t be destroyed by Russia or China or North Korea or Iran or anyplace. We can only be destroyed by ourselves. And there are those who know that and therefore they plant the seeds of dissension.”

Mr. Carson said that he founded the American Cornerstone Institute, a nonprofit organization, because he was concerned about the direction of the country under President Biden and wanted to work to advance faith, community, liberty and life.

While the Trump administration has ended, Mr. Carson made clear his work is not yet done.

“I have to admit it was tempting to retire and go play golf but quite honestly, looking at the direction of the country, I wouldn’t be able to relax anyway,” he said.

Mr. Carson is one of several high-ranking former Trump administration officials who have formed advocacy groups looking to sustain and advance their political agenda in the aftermath of the 2020 election that delivered control of Congress and the White House to Democrats.

For example, former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday launched “Advancing American Freedom,” an advocacy and policy group promoting the policy agenda of former President Donald Trump.

