President Biden said he told King Abdullah of Jordan, a key ally, to “stay strong” amid his clash with half-brother and former Crown Prince Hamza, which is causing turmoil in the Middle East country.

“I called to tell him he has a friend in America,” Mr. Biden told White House reporters. “Stay strong.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also said there would be a readout of Mr. Biden‘s call.

His half-brother has been confined to his home amid an escalating tit-for-tat over the former crown prince’s meetings with critics of the government.

