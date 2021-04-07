Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s very expansive and liberal definition of “infrastructure” had conservatives howling on social media Wednesday.

As debate in Washington rages over President Biden’s massive $2.25 trillion spending plan, Ms. Gillibrand, New York Democrat, tweeted: “Paid leave is infrastructure. Child care is infrastructure. Caregiving is infrastructure.”

Her definition unleashed a torrent of sarcasm from conservatives. Andrew Quinn, a top aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, channeled the lyrics of an Alanis Morisette song.

“Rain on your wedding day is infrastructure,” Mr. Quinn tweeted. “A free ride when you’ve already paid is infrastructure. The good advice that you just didn’t take is infrastructure. A no-smoking sign on a cigarette break is infrastructure.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, tweeted: “Abortion is infrastructure. Gun control is infrastructure. Forced unionization is infrastructure. Whatever the Left wants is infrastructure. You know what’s not? Roads & bridges. ONLY 5% OF BIDEN’s ‘INFRASTRUCTURE’ BILL IS ROADS & BRIDGES.”

Ben Domenech, publisher of The Federalist, chimed in: “Brunch is infrastructure. Kendall Jenner is infrastructure. The Snyder Cut is infrastructure.”

Lawyer and commentator Kurt Schlichter joined in: “My hat is infrastructure. My car is infrastructure. Lena Dunham is infrastructure.”

