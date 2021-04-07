ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A 37-year-old suburban Detroit mother could face child abuse charges after her 4-month-old son was found cold, wet and lying face-down in a wooded area near a creek.

Deputies found the baby Wednesday in Orion Township, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said in a release.

The search began after deputies spoke with a distraught woman who reportedly was ringing doorbells and hiding in bushes about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. She later was seen pounding on the doors of a middle school in the area.

Deputies learned she had an infant son. They also saw burrs on her pants and began searching the area for the baby, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Thankfully, deputies were able to determine a baby was missing, which triggered an immediate large response and search, and they were able locate the child,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “Their quick work avoided what could have been an unspeakable tragedy.”

It was not immediately clear how long the baby had been in the wooded area. He was in good condition at a hospital.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.