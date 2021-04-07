SEATTLE (AP) - Federal authorities have charged two dozen people in connection with a big drug and gun bust in the Puget Sound region.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle says 21 defendants were arrested Wednesday as law enforcement teams executed about 90 search warrants from Everett to Spanaway.

As part of the investigation, agents seized 73 guns, more than $600,000 in cash, more than 12 kilos of cocaine, fentanyl pills and a fentanyl pill manufacturing lab.

Several defendants were previously convicted of felonies and were barred from having firearms.

