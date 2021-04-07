House Republicans plan to try next week to force Democrats to vote on a pro-life bill they have not allowed to come to the floor, according to the activist group Priests for Life.

The group said the effort to force the vote will be led by Rep. Kat Cammack, Florida Republican. Under the bill, doctors would be required to try to save the lives of babies if they survive an attempt to abort them.

Republicans would need the support of 218 House members to force a vote. The death on Tuesday of Rep. Alcee Hastings. Florida Democrat, reduced the Democrats’ majority in the House to 218-211, which means seven Democrats would have to support bringing the bill to a vote, if all Republicans vote in favor.

“It’s incredible to even be saying or thinking this, but with hardly any exceptions, the Democrats in the House and Senate have refused to pass a bill that would increase protections for babies who are born alive after a failed abortion,” Father Frank Pavone, national director for Priests for Life said. “Thankfully, Republicans are not willing to take no for an answer.”

The office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not respond to a request for comment.

