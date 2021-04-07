President Biden is expected to announce executive actions on guns on Thursday at the White House, according to a report.

Mr. Biden will direct the administration to start a process of requiring buyers of so-called “ghost” guns — homemade firearms that can’t be traced because they lack serial numbers — to undergo background checks, Politico reported, citing four people familiar with the plan. The president is expected to be joined at the event by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Other possible actions by the president on guns are unclear. The White House didn’t respond to an immediate request for comment.

Democratic lawmakers are pressing Mr. Biden to take action on assault-style firearms, pressure that is rising in the wake of several high-profile mass shootings in recent weeks.

