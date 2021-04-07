KELSO, Wash. (AP) - A Kelso man was jailed without bail Monday after police accused him of attacking a man he was staying with with a hammer and a knife.

Kelso police arrested Patrick Lee Sargent, 33, on suspicion of attempted murder and felony harassment, the Daily News reported.

A neighbor called 911 at about 10:30 p.m. Friday after hearing what sounded like a fight between a man and a woman, according to court documents. A woman also called 911 to report Sargent had attacked her roommate with a knife and a hammer.

When the officer arrived, the victim came out of the apartment bleeding heavily from his nose, head and hands and said Sargent attacked him, according to the document.

The man told police he was sitting in his chair with Sargent sitting behind him on the couch when without warning, Sargent hit him several times in the back of the head with a hammer, according to the document. The man fought to get the hammer away from Sargent.

Sargent then drew a large fixed-blade knife and began thrusting it at the man’s face and chest, according to the court document. The man said he feared being killed and used his heavy work coat to fight off Sargent and knock the knife out of his hand.

The woman told police during the attack she heard Sargent say “I’m going to kill us all.” She told police she feared for her life and believed Sargent was going to attack her next.

Sargent came out of a back bedroom when police arrived and was detained.

Judge Patricia Fassett on Monday ordered Sargent held without bail and scheduled a hearing for Thursday to set bail and an arraignment date. It was not immediately known if he has a lawyer.

