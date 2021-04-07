Progressive advocates are urging Senate Democrats to add seats to lower federal courts in addition to the Supreme Court, a move that would enable President Biden to appoint hundreds more liberal jurists.

Samuel Moyn, a law professor at Yale University, and Aaron Belkin, director of the progressive group Take Back The Court, on Wednesday called on Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York, Democratic whip Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont to add 250 seats to district and circuit courts across the country.

They argue the move can be done with a simple majority vote, side-stepping the upper chamber’s 60-vote threshold to pass legislation, under so-called budget “reconciliation” rules. With a 50-50 Senate, Vice President Kamala D. Harris would serve as the tie-breaker.

“A measure expanding lower federal courts by 250 judges can be enacted through the budget reconciliation process, which is not subject to the filibuster, and which needs only a simple 51-vote majority to pass the Senate,” Mr. Moyn and Mr. Belkin said in a joint statement.

The activists said lower courts face a backlog of cases, pointing to Arkansas Eastern District Judge Brian S. Miller, a Republican appointee, who said the “increasing caseloads lead to significant delays in the consideration of cases, especially civil cases which may take years to get to trial.”

Liberals see creating hundreds of vacancies for Mr. Biden as a way to counter the record number of federal judicial appointments made by former President Trump during the last four years.

They blame Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who held the GOP majority in the upper chamber from 2014 to 2021, for obstructing former President Obama’s judicial appointments during his final two years in office. They said that obstruction created vacancies for Mr. Trump, who went on to appoint 174 district court nominees, 54 circuit court appointments and three Supreme Court justices.

Mr. Trump came into office with 112 federal judicial vacancies to fill. With the help of Senate Republicans, he filled most of the seats and gave the judiciary a conservative bent.

By contrast, Mr. Obama had 53 vacancies when he entered office in 2009, and President George W. Bush had 80. Mr. Biden had 57 openings to fill as of February.

“Lower federal courts are in desperate need of expansion, and this can clearly be accomplished via budget reconciliation,” Mr. Belkin said. “If Democrats are unwilling or unable to accomplish this urgent reform via reconciliation, the only option remaining to get this done is to abolish the filibuster. We can’t let a Jim Crow era procedural hurdle like the Senate filibuster hinder democracy’s restoration.”

The call to expand lower courts follows progressives’ push to add justices to the Supreme Court.

Several prominent Democrats, including Ms. Harris, called for expanding the high court beyond nine justices after Mr. Trump appointed three new justices to fill vacancies during his term. One of those seats was formerly held by a Democratic appointee, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, as a candidate during the Democratic primary, suggested as many as 15 new justices could be added to the high court.

But even Democratic appointees have poured cold water on the idea.

The late Justice Ginsburg, a liberal icon, said of the high court membership that “nine seems to be a good number” while Justice Stephen G. Breyer, a Clinton appointee, said this week that expanding the Supreme Court would appear political and would be “eroding trust” and the Court‘s influence.

