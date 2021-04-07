SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Police arrested a man in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured at a train station in Sante Fe, New Mexico.

Matthew Arellano, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday near his home about two miles from the station, police spokesman Anthony Tapia said.

He is charged with murder in the death of David Hernandez, 24, as well as battery with a firearm involving a 38-year old man who was hospitalized and whose name has not been released.

Tapia has called the shooting an isolated incident, adding that a witness near the station overheard a disagreement over the price of drugs before shots were fired.

The South Capitol Station parking lot is near office buildings that house state government agencies. Officials say none of those involved in the attack were on the train or known to have a connection to the agency offices.

Arellano did not have a lawyer listed for him ahead of a Wednesday arraignment, court officials said.

