Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Wednesday that over $3.2 million was contributed to her reelection campaign within the first three months of the controversial Georgia Republican joining Congress.

“I am humbled, overjoyed and so excited to announce what happened over the past few months as I have been the most attacked freshman member of Congress in history,” Ms. Greene said in a statement.

“I stood my ground and never wavered in my belief in America First policies and putting People Over Politicians! And I will NEVER back down! As a matter of fact, I’m just getting started,” she said.

Ms. Greene, a businesswoman, was sworn in to the U.S. House of Representatives in early January after running unopposed to succeed former Rep. Tom Graves, a fellow Republican.

She has caused a considerable amount of controversy in the months since, including overs comments and conduct that led to her being stripped of her assignments on several House committees in February.

Despite risking further reprimand — a resolution to expel Ms. Greene has been introduced by House Democrats — fundraising numbers released by the Republican indicate she maintains widespread support.

More than 100,000 individual donors contributed to Ms. Greene‘s reelection campaign during the first quarter of 2021, she said in a statement. Her office said donations came from all 50 states.

“The political ruling class fears the people because it’s the people that can take away what they love most. Power. Because it’s power that brings them everything else,” said Ms. Greene.

“I am one of the people and the people are with me, and I will always be with them,” she said later in the statement.

The more than $3.2 million in contributions that Ms. Greene said her reelection campaign raised is a staggering amount for a freshman lawmaker to rake in during their first three months in office.

Comparatively, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, raised less than $800,000 toward her own reelection campaign during the first three months of 2019, for example.

Prior to being elected in November to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, Ms. Greene faced criticism for having promoted QAnon and other baseless or debunked conspiracy theories.

More recently, she was kicked off the House panels roughly a month into her term while facing scrutiny amid revelations she expressed support on social media for killing elected Democrat officials.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.