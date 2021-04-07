The Washington medical examiner on Wednesday said the cause of death for a U.S. Capitol Police officer who died after responding to the Jan. 6 riot is “still pending,” as he released the causes of death for four people who were killed at the attack.

Dr. Francisco Diaz, the chief medical examiner in Washington, said there is no new information to share on the death Officer Brian Sicknick.

Dr. Diaz also declared the death of Ashli Babbitt, 35, a homicide. That is the typical conclusion of a medical examiner when a person’s death arises from the intentional actions of another.

Babbit died from a gunshot wound to the left shoulder, fired by a Capitol Police officer trying to stop her from climbing through a door near the House Chamber.

Babbit was among four people killed at the Capitol riot whose cause of death was released Wednesday.

Kevin Greeson, 55, died of natural causes from cardiovascular disease, the medical examiner said. Greeson, of Alabama, was a Trump supporter.

Benjamin Phillips, 50, died of natural causes from cardiovascular disease. Also a Trump supporter, Phillips had organized a trip among several people to attend a pro-Trump rally in Washington that preceded the riot.

The deaths of Greeson and Phillips were described as “natural,” according to the medical examiner.

Roseanne Boyland, 34, died by accident from acute amphetamine intoxication, according to the medical examiner. Her death was described as an “accident” by the medical examiner.

Dr. Diaz did not offer any new information about Sicknick. Conflicting reports have surrounded his cause of death.

The most recent theory is that the 42-year-old Sicknick suffered a stroke after inhaling an aerosol-based “bear spray” during the riot. But authorities have refused to confirm that theory.

Federal prosecutors in Washington have charged two men with assaulting Sicknick during the riot, but have not said if either man played a role in his death.

At a Senate hearing in February, FBI Director Christopher Wray refused to divulge if the FBI concluded how Sicknick died.

“There is an ongoing investigation into his death,” Mr. Wray said. “We’re not at a point where we can disclose or confirm the cause of death.”

