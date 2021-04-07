The D.C. medical examiner on Wednesday released the cause of death for four of the five people whose deaths have been tied to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Dr. Francisco Diaz, the chief medical examiner in the District of Columbia said Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick’s death is “still pending.”

Others who were at the riot did have their cause of death revealed.

Ashli Babbitt, 35, died by homicide from a gunshot to the left shoulder. She was shot by a Capitol Police officer while trying to climb through a window near the House chamber. Her death was declared a homicide, according to the medical examiner.

Kevin Greeson, 55, died of natural causes from cardiovascular disease, the medical examiner said. Greeson, of Alabama, was a Trump supporter.

Benjamin Phillips, 50, died of natural causes from cardiovascular disease. Also a Trump supporter, Phillips had organized a trip among several people to attend a pro-Trump rally in Washington that preceded the riot.

The deaths of Greeson and Phillips were described as “natural,” according to the medical examiner.

Roseanne Boyland, 34, died by accident from acute amphetamine intoxication, according to the medical examiner. Her death was described as an “accident” by the medical examiner.

Dr. Diaz did not offer any new information about Sicknick. Conflicting reports have surrounded his cause of death.

The most recent theory is that the 42-year-old Sicknick suffered a stroke after inhaling an aerosol-based “bear spray” during the riot. But authorities have refused to confirm that theory.

Federal prosecutors in Washington have charged two men with assaulting Sicknick during the riot, but have not said if either man played a role in his death.

At a Senate hearing in February, FBI Director Christopher Wray refused to divulge if the FBI concluded how Sicknick died.

“There is an ongoing investigation into his death,” Mr. Wray said. “We’re not at a point where we can disclose or confirm the cause of death.”

