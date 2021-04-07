Noah Green, the suspect in last week’s deadly vehicle-ramming incident outside the U.S. Capitol, can be seen in newly released surveillance footage shopping for a knife similar to the one in his possession during the attack.

Green, 25, was shot and killed Friday near the U.S. Capitol after police say he drove his car into two officers at a security checkpoint and then lunged at another while brandishing a large knife.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans, 41, died after being struck by Green’s car. Another officer was hospitalized for serious but non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

The video footage, first reported Monday by The Washington Post, shows Green shopping Friday morning at District Cutlery, an upscale knife shop located nearly two miles from the U.S. Capitol building.

District Cutlery owner Derek Swanson said Green spent 22 minutes in his shop before purchasing a $300 culinary knife that matches the one police say the suspect was armed with during the attack.

“He acted very normal, and the footage shows him basically trying to decide what knife he wants to buy at our shop,” Mr. Swanson said to 7News, a local ABC affiliate, the station reported Tuesday.

Mr. Green said he provided copies of the surveillance footage to both the FBI and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, 7News reported.

“I had heard about the incident, but I hadn’t read too much about it, so I was surprised that we were involved somehow,” said Mr. Swanson, 7News reported. “None of us had a clue until the next day.”

The attack remains under investigation by local and federal authorities, MPD said Monday.

Evans, an 18-year veteran of the U.S. Capitol Police, will lie in honor inside the building next week.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.