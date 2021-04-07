CHADBOURN, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina police chief placed on administrative leave after it was determined that he failed to produce evidence in multiple cases has resigned from the job, according to the town’s mayor.

Chadbourn Mayor Phillip Britt announced the resignation of Police Chief Anthony Spivey, which is effective immediately, news outlets reported Tuesday.

Spivey was placed on paid administrative leave on March 5 after District Attorney Jon David recommended that the town suspend him due to issues with the police department’s evidence locker.

In a letter sent to Interim Town Manager Jerome Chestnut on March 4, David said that the town’s police department had “neglected to send any narcotics for chemical analysis to the State Crime Lab for a substantial period of time.”

Spivey had served as police chief of Chadbourn since 2018. Lt. Ken Elliott will continue serving as interim police chief.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.