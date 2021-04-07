DETROIT (AP) - Two people have been killed and five others wounded in a pair of separate shootings in Detroit.

Three men were shot just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on the city’s westside, police said.

A 24-year-old died at a hospital. A 22-year-old was in critical condition at a hospital and a 43-year-old man suffered a wound that police said was not considered life threatening.

The 64-year-old suspect later was arrested.

Shots fired late Tuesday afternoon from a vehicle struck four people on the city’s eastside.

One man was killed. A 22-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were in stable condition at a hospital. A 47-year-old man suffered a minor wound.

No arrests were made in Tuesday’s shooting.

