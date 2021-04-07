Former Vice President Mike Pence has launched a policy and advocacy organization called “Advancing American Freedom” that is dedicated to promoting and defending the “pro-freedom policies” enacted on former President Trump’s watch.

Mr. Pence has kept a low profile since leaving office, but much of the political world suspects he has his eyes on a bid for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination.

“Advancing American Freedom plans to build on the success of the last four years by promoting traditional conservative values and promoting the successful policies of the Trump administration,” Mr. Pence said in a statement. “Conservatives will not stand idly by as the radical left and the new administration attempt to threaten America’s standing as the greatest nation in the world with their destructive policies.”

Members of the organization’s board include Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser in the Trump administration; Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List; Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and his wife Calista; and former Sen. Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Vice President Pence, Americans experienced unprecedented prosperity,” said Paul Teller, the group’s executive director. “The policies that led to those accomplishments are now under attack by the radical left and the Biden administration, and the foundation of our nation is under siege.”

