The Pennsylvania Department of State has agreed to remove more than 20,000 dead voters from the state’s voting rolls in a settlement reached with an election-integrity group.

The state agreed to compare its voter-registration database with the Social Security Death Index, directing all county election commissioners to remove the names of dead voters.



“This marks an important victory for the integrity of elections in Pennsylvania,” said J. Christian Adams, president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, which sued the state in October. “The Commonwealth’s failure to remove deceased registrants created a vast opportunity for voter fraud and abuse. It is important to not have dead voters active on the rolls for 5, 10, or even 20 years. This settlement fixes that.”

PILF sued after discovering more than 21,000 dead registered voters were still on the rolls less than a month ahead of the November election last year.

According to PILF, 9,212 of the voters had been dead for more than five years, while 1,990 were dead for more than a decade.

The lawsuit argued that hundreds of these dead voters showed up with post-death voting credits in 2016 and 2018.

The Department of State said the agreement “includes no finding of inadequacy on the part of Pennsylvania and its counties.”

“The Department of State is pleased that this agreement will offer Pennsylvania’s county boards of election another valuable tool to maintain the most accurate and up-to-date voter rolls possible,” the agency said in a statement.

President Biden defeated former President Trump in Pennsylvania by 80,555 votes, or roughly 1%.

Mr. Trump blamed his election loss on widespread voter fraud, launching several lawsuits contesting the state’s results. Those lawsuits, though, were tossed out by the courts.

