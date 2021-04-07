PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - An independent photographer who said she was assaulted by Portland police during protests received a $50,000 settlement, which her lawyers say is the biggest following the city’s racial justice protests.

Teri Jacobs is now calling on Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to denounce the police force and their actions toward press and protesters, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Jacobs, who won the settlement in February, released an open letter to Wheeler this week, calling for him to condemn the officers who have been violent to protesters.

A spokesperson for Wheeler’s office said they had not previously been aware of the letter.

“Police are consistently assaulting and hurting humans, and that doesn’t seem to bother the mayor,” Jacobs told the newspaper. “It seems like property is the only thing he’s concerned about.”

The Oregon Justice Resource Center, which represented Jacobs, said she was photographing an Aug. 18 protest with a visible press pass when police ordered people to disperse.

The Oregon Justice Resource Center said Jacobs was trying to leave when a police officer ran after Jacobs, hit her on the back of her head, neck and back with a stick, then knocked her down and hit her in the face.

Jacobs’ lawyers said the incident was caught on camera and when the officer saw he was being filmed, he stopped hitting Jacobs and moved away.

