RUSSELL, Kan. (AP) - A Russell man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison in the death of a 14-month-old boy in 2017.

Jody Steven Fox, 29, was sentenced Monday for second-degree murder and child abuse, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release Wednesday.

Fox pleaded no contest to the death of Gabriel Usoro in April 2017. The boy died at a Wichita hospital.

Fox was in a relationship with Gabriel’s mother when Gabriel died.

Fox will have to register as a violent offender for 15 years after his release from prison.

The boy’s mother, Brandi Niehoff, pleaded no contest in December 2020 to aggravated child endangerment. She is scheduled to be sentenced April 13.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.