SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A third man from Utah was charged Wednesday in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January.

Brady Knowlton, of St. George, was identified by a tipster through photos and video taken on Jan. 6, when supporters of then-President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol building in an effort to stop the counting of electoral votes, authorities said.

Knowlton was charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstruction of justice.

Photos appear to show Knowlton inside the Capitol building and Senate chambers wearing a black ski hat and a tactical vest, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. Cell-phone data also shows he was there, charging documents state.

Prosecutor Bryan Reeves did not ask for him to be detained as he awaits trial as he appeared in court remotely. He was required to surrender his passport, stay in the state and give any firearms or ammunition to someone else.

No attorney was immediately listed for him in court records.

Two other Utahns have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot: self-described journalist and liberal activist John Sullivan and former Salt Lake City Police officer Michael Lee Hardin of Kaysville.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.