A federal appeals court upheld the Biden administration’s decision to stop enforcing the “public charge” rule that requires immigrants to be self-sufficient.

Specifically, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a decision Thursday, refused to let Republican-led states defend the policy in litigation over it. That means the former Trump administration’s rule now has no legal defenders after the Biden team’s refused to do so.

“The motion to intervene by the States of Arizona, et al, is denied,” the split panel wrote.

NEW: In a split ruling, the 9th Circ. denied Republican AGs’ request to revive the “public charge” rule and defend it in court, after the Biden admin withdrew the contested immigration policy & its appeals.



Judge VanDyke dissented, called the admin's move "quite extraordinary."

