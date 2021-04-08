ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 28-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting deaths of a 7-year-old St. Louis girl and her father, police said Thursday.

The suspect was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. Police will be seeking charges Thursday from the Circuit Attorney’s Office, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Dmyah Fleming and her dad, Darrion Rankin-Fleming, 26, were shot on Jan. 24 in the city’s Central West End. Police said they were sitting in a parked car when a gunman approached and shot them both.

Investigators have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.