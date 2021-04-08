President Biden is “clear-eyed” that getting Congress to pass legislation tightening gun-purchase background checks will be an uphill climb, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.

“I think the president is going to leave the analysis of what’s viable and doable to all of you and people on the outside,” Ms. Psaki told reporters at the White House. “And certainly, he’s not vote-counting himself. But he is also clear-eyed about the challenges in moving forward with legislation with the current makeup of the Senate.”

Ms. Psaki said Mr. Biden would continue to advocate for the legislation.

As it stands, House-passed legislation to tighten background checks has essentially no chance of clearing the 60-vote threshold to thwart a filibuster in the 50-50 Senate.

Sen. Joe Manchin III, West Virginia Democrat, has also said he’s not on board with the House-passed legislation.

Mr. Biden took steps on his own Thursday to announce executive actions intended to regulate so-called “ghost” guns and pistol braces and redirect federal resources toward violence prevention efforts.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.