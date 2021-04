NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Carjackings are on the rise in New Orleans, authorities say.

Carjackings are up more than 60% compared to last year, WGNO-TV reported. So far in 2021, more than 70 people have been victims of the crime in New Orleans compared to 45 in all of 2020.

Auto thefts are also up by nearly 20%, authorities said. More than 900 vehicles have been stolen in New Orleans compared to 784 in 2020.

