The gun-control group named in honor of wounded former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords is installing a “Gun Violence Memorial” on the National Mall next week featuring 40,000 flowers to represent the number of Americans the group said dies from gun violence each year.

The visual reminder is designed to coincide with new federal action on gun control from President Biden and his administration. Ms. Giffords, the Arizona Democrat wounded in an assassination attempt in 2011 for whom Giffords is named, plans to hold a press conference from the memorial next week supporting new gun control actions.

“Nearly every American will know a victim of gun violence at some point in their lifetime,” said Ms. Giffords in a statement. “This installation reminds us that we can’t look away because it doesn’t have to be this way. Our country has done enough thinking and praying about this crisis—it’s time to take action.”

Mr. Biden is announcing a series of gun control actions on Thursday and Ms. Giffords and her group are working to help him enact his agenda. Alongside new executive actions, Mr. Biden is expected to nominate David Chipman, a senior policy advisor at Giffords, to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Giffords’ memorial opens to the public on Tuesday. The group said its installation will feature 4,000 vases of 10 silk white roses each and was developed in partnership with Doug Landry, who previously created a COVID-19 memorial and worked on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign.

